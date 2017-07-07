SBP issues guidelines for conversion into Islamic banks

KARACHI The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday issued guidelines for the conversion of existing conventional banks into full-fledged Islamic banks to augment industry’s support, a circular said.

The guidelines include eligibility criteria, necessary measures and the process of conversion. The central bank said all banks having Islamic banking division / branches can apply for conversion into full-fledged Shariah-compliant bank.

The bank, which has not yet been granted approval by the SBP for Islamic banking division, would first obtain the approval for opening Islamic banking division before applying for conversion into full-fledged Islamic bank.

“The bank shall have minimum CAMELS rating ‘Fair’ in the last On-site inspection and / or minimum CAELS rating ‘Fair’ in the last Off-site report, with no major adverse findings against the bank,” it said.

“The applicant bank shall be compliant with minimum capital requirements (MCR), capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and all other requirements as applicable on full-fledged Islamic banks, from time-to-time,” it added. The SBP said the bank will develop a comprehensive conversion strategy with clear milestones and defined timelines for conversion duly approved by the bank’s board of directors.

The bank would start conversion process in line with the Shariah rules and principles within six months from the grant of in principle approval, failure to do so, will lead to revocation of the in principle approval. The bank would complete the conversion process within a maximum period of three years from the date of in principle approval, it said, adding, in case of delay, the bank would justify extension request with reasons and evidence, duly approved by its Shariah Board and the board of directors.

The SBP has been actively engaged in development and promotion of Islamic banking in the country through various policy and regulatory initiatives.

In 2004, the central bank issued minimum Shariah regulatory standards, covering instructions for establishment of full-fledged Islamic bank, Islamic banking subsidiary and setting up of standalone Islamic banking branches by existing conventional banks. Subsequently, it issued detailed criteria for conversion of existing conventional branches into Islamic banking branches in 2010.