ADB keen to take part in infrastructure development funds

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday showed interest to participate in development funds being set up by the government to channel money into infrastructure uplifts across the country.

Wencai Zhang, vice president of ADB, in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, said development cooperation has expanded between Pakistan and ADB during the last few years, “which has resulted in impressive levels of approvals and disbursement of aid from ADB to Pakistan in FY2016-17.”

“ADB is interested in learning more about the government’s new initiatives, including the Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and the Pakistan Infrastructure Bank (PIB), with a view to potentially collaborate on them with the government,” Zhang said in a statement. “The ADB’s recent experience of policy-based lending for reforms in Pakistan has been very successful.”

ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang and ex-Country Director Werner Liepach accompanied Zhang during the meeting. Both sides agreed to identify further areas where reforms are required, which may be good candidates for policy-based lending.

The areas that are being explored in this regard include governance and public sector enterprise reforms. ADB’s vice president reiterated the Manila-based lender’s commitment to supporting the country’s development initiatives.

Minister Dar appreciated the role of ADB as a development partner for the country. He said after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government is now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Federal public sector development programme (PSDP) of Rs1,001 billion for 2017/18 is more than three times higher than the federal PSDP for 2012/13.

Dar said provincial transfers have significantly increased due to increase in tax collection during the last four years “and as a result, the provinces are in good fiscal shape.” “ADB and the government of Pakistan must work together to further strengthen this relationship,” he said.

Finance minister appreciated ADB’s interest in participating in the government’s initiatives, such as PDF and PIB, which will enable mobilisation of resources for further infrastructure projects in the country. He said the government will continue to work closely with development partners on initiatives aimed at improving the quality of lives of people.