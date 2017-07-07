Rupee pares some losses as finance ministry rushes to rescue

KARACHI: Rupee showed resilience on Thursday by regaining 2.55 percent to 105.70 against the dollar from a nine-year single drop of three percent on the previous day as the finance ministry apparently set a benchmark parity, currency traders said.

A currency dealer said the rupee recovered losses sustained in a sudden significant drop as traders believed that the government has set a new benchmark for the rupee/dollar parity at 105/106.

“The SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) and the finance ministry seem to make sure to stabilise the PKR around this level,” he added. “It will also support unwinding of the dollar holdings.”

Finance minister Ishaq Dar, who dubbed rupee as depreciation an ‘artificial’ and expressed disappointment over the sudden plummet in rupee value, met with heads of banks and acting governor of SBP Riaz Riazuddin.

Dar said the government would order an inquiry into the matter after the appointment of new governor for SBP, expected soon. Analysts said there is yet no clue about who is going to be the new governor of the central bank, but some insiders think that the upcoming SBP’s chief would be a close ally to Dar and maybe from the ministry of finance.

“He or she will highly be expected to keep opposition to the government’s strategy of maintaining status quo in the interest and exchange rates to the lowest level till the next elections,” said a senior analyst. Analysts said the finance minister’s immediate action caused restoration of confidence among befuddled currency traders and importers.

“Finance minister’s comments that highlighted displeasure over unnatural dip in rupee and commitment to fill governor central bank vacancy as early as this week helped local currency bounce with PKR-USD interbank rate closing at 105.70, recovering 2.0 percent,” Elixir Securities said in a report.

It was thought that the ‘rupee move’ was fueled by political uncertainty as major players in the forex market exploited the ongoing political distress and made gains. However, the central bank termed it as kneejerk reaction to the external imbalances -- growing current account deficit, dwindling foreign exchange reserves – in the economy.

Analysts said contrary to the SBP’s measures, the government and the market believed it was the ‘regulator’ who wanted to fall the rupee freely. It was probably indirect loosening by the SBP to show that prevailing sentiment on the political front may lead to currency weakening, one analyst said.

He said the central bank kept itself away from the market when the rupee witnessed a freefall. “Any intervention was not seen from the SBP in the market to arrest the rupee slide on Wednesday,” the analyst added.

Most economists believed a gradual depreciation in the exchange rate could have proved positive for the economy and the financial markets and something the government would not mind at the moment. But the government doesn’t tolerate any downward fluctuation in the rupee, which was stable at 104.85/90 for almost past one and half year.

The International Monetary Fund has been saying for long that rupee is overvalued. The Washington-based lender said the rupee is 20 percent overvalued, while the government insists that it is five percent.

The market analysts gave importance to the economic fundamentals but failed to properly asses signals the regulator was sending and they couldn’t have paid more attention to the central bank’s mood.