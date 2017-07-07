US mly will delay casualty reports

KABUL: The American military in Afghanistan says it will delay announcing troop casualties until after next of kin have been notified, potentially leaving casualties unreported for days.

The change in policy was instituted by General John Nicholson, the senior US commander in Kabul, over fears that families could be left guessing for days after casualties were announced but not identified and before families could be notified, said military spokesman Captain Bill Salvin. Previously, the US military command in Kabul issued a initial announcement only stating that a soldier had been killed, often including a general location within Afghanistan, but not identifying him. Once the soldier’s family or next of kin had been notified, the Pentagon would release more details, including names and home units.