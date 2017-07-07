France takes guns from ‘people’

PARIS: France is confiscating weapons from roughly 100 people on a watchlist of potential Islamist militants, the interior minister said on Thursday, two weeks after state prosecutors said an assailant inspired by Islamic State had been a gun-club member.

Minister Gerard Collomb was speaking ahead of a parliamentary vote to extend emergency search-and-arrest powers given to police after Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015."We traced about a hundred . "We’re sizing up the situation and taking the weapons away," he told TV channel CNews, adding that police had foiled seven attacks in France this year alone.