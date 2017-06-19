All set for QAU’s 50 years celebrations

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has set the stage to mark 50 years of its establishment.

Established in July 1967, the country’s premier university first began teaching and research programmes for PhD and MPhil degrees and later offered master’s, graduate and undergraduate programmes. Having four faculties and nine other teaching and research institutes, centre and schools, it has over 5,500 students.

According to the university’s spokesman, Nadeem Yasir, a series of events for the 50 year celebrations will begin on July 13.“The major event will be the cake cutting ceremony on the campus. There will also be a daylong funfair. Student dramatic performances and music concert will take place in the evening,” he told ‘The News’.

The spokesman said a large number of alumni, diplomats, government officials and students from across the country would participate in the events.He said the university invited its family of students, faculty and alumni to join and celebrate 50 remarkable years on July 13.Nadeem Yasir said a number of activities as part of the 50 years celebrations had been planned for the year ahead.