Seven gamblers held in Karak

KARAK: The police claim to have arrested seven gamblers and seized cash amount and gambling items from them. A press release issued on Sunday said that on a tip-off, personnel of Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station raided a hujra in Krushkay Kala area. Bilawar Khan, Sajid Ali and Shahid Riaz, Abdul Wadood, Muhammad Junaid, Shakeel Ahmad and Shah Baraz were arrested while gambling, the statement added.

