Four killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Four persons were killed in different incidents in the district on Sunday.Two people were killed and six were injured when two rival groups exchanged fire in Dehro village.

Mohammad Anwar and his rival Mohammad Farman exchanged fire over a disputed piece of land early in the day. Locals said two people were killed and six others injured in the exchange of fire. Oghi police after lodging FIR started investigation to arrest suspects from both sides who managed to flee after the incident.

In another incident, Mohammad Sher fired at Mohammad Naveed when he was working in the fields in Jahangirabad village of Oghi. As a result, he sustained injuries and died on way to hospital. According to police, the slain had got married with sister of suspect some years back. In the third incident, Mohammad Jan was killed when a tractor overturned in Safada village.

A youth was shot dead on resistance near Chak 155-EB in Pakpattan on Sunday.