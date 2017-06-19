Balochistan PA witnesses exchange of hot words

Opposition stages walkout; supplementary demands for grant approved

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly witnessed an ugly scene on Sunday as the government and opposition members exchanged hot words over the issue of supplementary demands of grant. Soon after the trade of barbs, the opposition members of the provincial assembly staged a walk out of the assembly. Balochistan Assembly held its session held with Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani in the chair. The session approved supplementary demands for grant of approximately Rs50 billion. Opening debate on the new budget, Leader of Opposition in the House, Moulana Abdul Wasey urged the federal government to immediately pay its due share to Balochistan to accelerate the pace of progress and prosperity in the province. Later, the Speaker adjourned session of the House till 3:00pm Monday.

Shutdown observed in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown was observed in the Pulwama town of Indian-held Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Sunday against the killing of civilians by Indian troops. All businesses remained closed in the town while public transport remained off the roads, KMS reported. Indian troops had killed four youth in Arwani during a military operation on Friday. Later, two civilians were also killed by Indian troops in the area. Meanwhile, a man shot by unidentified men in Pulwama on Saturday died in a Srinagar hospital on Sunday.

CSB starts considering 530 officers’ promotion cases

Ashraf Malkham

ISLAMABAD: The powerful Central Selection Board (CSB), headed by Federal Public Service Commission chairman in five-day long meetings starting from Monday (today) will consider promotion cases of 530 officers from Grade 19 to 20 and 20 to 21, including the promotion cases of about 300 officers which were set aside by the Supreme Court. A break up of the seats available showed that besides the promotions decided by the CSB in 2015, presently at least 223 seats are available in three service groups, like Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan and Secretariat Group. Vacancies in Foreign Service, FBR, Postal, Railways, Commerce and Accounts group are in addition to these seats. The Secretariat Group has eight seats, Police Service 32 seats and Pakistan Administrative Service is at top having 183 seats in grades 20 and 21 in addition to seats reconsidered which were filled in 2015.

Wheelie goes unchecked

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Police failed to check wheelie in the provincial metropolis as a group of stunt-driving bikers ran rampant on the city’s roads on Sunday. The motorcyclists not only put their own lives at risk by doing wheelie on various roads of the city but also endangered the lives of other road users. Surprisingly, Anti- wheelie Squad was not present there to rein in the thrill-seeking teenagers. “ Road users were of the view that wheelie-doing youngsters moved freely despite the claims by the police to have taken steps to enforce the ban on wheelie.