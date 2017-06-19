India wants to strengthen strategic partnership with China 

ISLAMABAD: India on Sunday said it looks forward to strengthen its strategic partnership and mutual dialogue with China as the two sides held talks in Beijing amid differences over a host of issues, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and India's nuclear suppliers group (NSG) membership bid.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs retired General VK Singh met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting being held in Chinese capital to finalise the agenda for this year's BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit to be held in September in China's Xiamen city. They discussed steps to strengthen strategic relations on the directions laid down by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at Astana recently.

Singh avoided making any reference to differences between the two countries, including CPEC, Beijing blocking India's entry into the strategic NSG besides a UN ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar. India last month skipped China's high profile Belt and Road Forum (BRF) under which CPEC comes. Beijing also opposed the visit of

the Dalai Lama to disputed Arunachal Pradesh which

it considered as part of

Tibet.

Officials said that both the governments are keen to find common ground on the contentious issues. During the foreign ministers' meet, China is expected to outline the agenda for this year's BRICS summit which included efforts to seek common ground against terrorism.

The meeting is a precursor to chain of meetings of BRICS officials, including the National Security Advisers (NSAs) meeting to be held later next month ahead of the summit.