Six cops killed in Afghan police headquarters’ suicide attack

GARDEZ, Afghanistan: At least six policemen were killed and dozens of people wounded when as many as six gunmen and a suicide bomber attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday morning, officials said.

It took Afghan security forces most of the day to kill the last gunmen, who had barricaded themselves in a kitchen in the compound, according to police. The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began around 6:30am when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Around six attackers stormed the gate after the blast, with at least two quickly killed by police. The others held out against Afghan special forces that had responded to the attack, he said. Paktia police chief Toryalai Abdani put the toll at six cops killed and 12 wounded.

Doctors at the city hospital said they had received the bodies of at least five policemen, as well as at least 30 wounded people, including 21 civilians. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, with spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reporting more than 100 police were killed and wounded.

The Islamist group often exaggerates casualty numbers in attacks against government targets and security forces.