Govt to pay Rs6 billion sales tax on tubewells: Punjab CM

Meets PML-N leader Saeed Ahmad; lauds cabinet body for foolproof security on Yaum-e-Ali

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the government will itself pay sales tax of more than six billion rupees on agri tubewells to improve the living standard of small cultivators.

Shahbaz expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N on Sunday. He said Pakistan is an agrarian country as its soil is exceptionally rich and there exists tremendous potential in farming segment which should be used for the best. Development of farmers is the first priority as prosperous farmers are assurance to developed Pakistan, that is why our government has taken steps to provide relief to farmers with their consultation, he added.

He said agricultural sector is of paramount importance in national economy, so development of this sector at sustainable basis and affluence of farmers is our mission. Each conceivable resource for promotion of agriculture is being utilized and steps are being taken on priority basis for prosperity of small farmers, he added. The chief minister said it is need of hour to modernize agricultural sector and furnish it with most recent patterns to make farmers well-off.

Shahbaz said our government has given Special Kisaan Package worth billions of rupees for development of farmers. He said we have laid foundation of Green Revolution through this Kisaan Package and every penny of it is being disbursed for welfare of cultivators and increasing per acre productivity. This package has left positive impact on agriculture sector and farmers are being provided with their due rights through Kisaan Package.

He said a substantial sum of Rs 140.50 billion has been allocated in next fiscal year for agriculture, irrigation, livestock, forests, fisheries and food while overall reduction in fertilizer prices will be maintained for farmers’ prosperity. Punjab government has decided to pay sale tax of more than six billion rupees on agriculture tubewells for improving living standard of small cultivators, he shared.

He said it is our responsibility to take every administrative and financial step for well-being of farmers. “We will establish agricultural economy on stable basis and make farmers independent by helping them stand on their own feet,” he vowed. For the first time in the history, farmers are provided with interest-free loans and landless farmers will likewise get advantage from this milestone program, the chief minister assured.

Shahbaz said setting up Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority will provide quality medicines and food to people. It will be operational by this year and assume its successful part to supply farmers with standard pesticides, he added. He said under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, government will continue with the sequence of steps to improve agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited residence of PML-N leader and renowned industrialist Ch Ahmed Saeed Sunday and presented him a bouquet. Matters of mutual interest and political issues were discussed at the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Shahbaz said vibrant leadership of Nawaz Sharif had led the country to economic take-off and we have set new records of selfless service during last four years. He said billions of rupees of the nation have been saved by ensuring transparency in development projects and added even the adversaries can't locate any legitimate point to criticize them. “We will fulfill all the promises made to the people,” he vowed.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz applauded Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazrat Ali and directed the same for Juma-tul-Wida. He said the Cabinet Committee along-with other concerned departments managed paramount security arrangements under best coordination.