Man killed in accident

LAHORE: A 70-year-old man lost his life in a road accident here on Sunday. Victim Sharafat Ali of Kot Khawaja Saeed was passing through Akbari Gate when a donkey-cart loaded with iron bars hit him. As a result, he suffered injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. Police have arrested the driver of the donkey-cart.
