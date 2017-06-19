President, Saudi king discuss bilateral ties

MAKKAH: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday met King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Safa Palace here. King Salman had invited the president and his delegation to an Iftar reception at his palace, said a press release.

Both the leaders talked for some time and discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interest. The president said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed fraternal relations and all Pakistanis had a special place for Saudi Arabia in their hearts. He appreciated the generosity of King Salman towards Muslims visiting Haramain Sharifain and his efforts for providing efficient facilities to Umrah and Hajj pilgrims. Later, the president left for Pakistan on a commercial flight. He was seen off by Jeddah Governor Prince Mashal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz, Jeddah Mayor Dr Hani bin Mohammad Abu Raes and other Saudi officials at the King Abdul Aziz Airport of Jeddah.