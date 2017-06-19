Man killed in Takht Bhai road accident

TAKHT BHAI: A man was killed when a vehicle struck him on Mardan-Malakand road on Sunday, police said.They said that one Khursheed was on his way to Takht Bhai bazaar when a speeding motorcar (LOG-217) hit him on Malakand Highway, leaving him critically injured. The injured was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and started investigation.

