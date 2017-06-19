Mon June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017

Naval chief congratulates Pakistan cricket team

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has congratulated Pakistan’s cricket team for an historic win against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. The naval chief felicitated Sarfaraz Ahmed for this victory. He also lauded the outstanding performance of Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman, who is a former sailor of the Pakistan Navy. It is important to note that Fakhar Zaman remained part of the Pakistan Navy’s cricket team for almost seven years.

 

