Seven gamblers held in Karak

KARAK: The police claim to have arrested seven gamblers and seized cash amount and gambling items from them. A press release issued on Sunday said that on a tip-off, personnel of Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station raided a hujra in Krushkay Kala area. Bilawar Khan, Sajid Ali and Shahid Riaz, Abdul Wadood, Muhammad Junaid, Shakeel Ahmad and Shah Baraz were arrested while gambling, the statement added. The police also seized Rs90,000 cash and other items used in gambling, and registered the case.

Advertisement