Residents block road to protest prolonged loadshedding

MANSEHRA: The residents blocked Oghi-Darband road to traffic to protest prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in Shergar and its suburbs on Sunday.

The angry protesters, who were chanting anti-Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) slogans, blocked the main artery to traffic. The protesters were also shouting slogans against officials of the local gridstation, saying they were also involved in power outages for almost 14 hours a day.

Speaking on occasion, Pakistan People’s Party Tehsil general secretary Anwar Saeed Khan said that people of Shergar and its suburbs were regular in paying electricity bill. “Even then Pesco is observing over 14-hour loadshedding in the area. If current spate of prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding is not brought to an end, we would be left with no other option but to block this main artery for an indefinite period,” he warned.