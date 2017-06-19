Indian Army chief’s delusions on Held Kashmir

Indian Army chief recently admitted before the media that the human shield tactic employed by infamous Major Leetul Gogoi in held Kashmir cannot be made a standard operating procedure (SOP) in the Valley.

General Rawat had earlier defended Gogoi’s extremely controversial action, claiming that the decision prevented casualties and injuries. Indeed this was a 180 degree U-turn by the Indian Army chief.

The general also shamelessly claimed that the “Indian armed forces are sensitive to human rights and always maintained good track record.” This statement is falsehood at its height. The general further claimed the Indian security forces were working day and night to bring normalcy in Kashmir and asserted the situation was not deteriorating. "I don’t think we should see Jammu & Kashmir situation from the perspective of what is being projected.

Let me tell you, all security agencies are doing a great job. Some parts of south Kashmir are facing strife and necessary action is being taken to bring the situation under control. I don’t think there should be any cause of worry to anyone,” he said.

This was just another lie. Similar statements have been given by Indian leaders and senior armed forces officers since July last year when the present phase of independence movement began following the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

When asked about attacks on Indian soldiers by local youth, Gen Rawat claimed: "Misinformation and disinformation is being fed to the people, which is triggering trouble and compelling some to take up arms. But, they will soon realise it is not good for their own state and people.”

Actually, the misinformation and disinformation are coming from the Indian side i.e. the Indian armed forces and Modi Sarkar.

According to one telling media report, former held Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah recently said he had to think twice before venturing out into his own constituency. "My freedom and ability to travel in my own constituency (Beerwah in Budgam district, near Srinagar) is far less than it was at exactly this time last year. I have to think twice before I venture into areas that I would have gone into without a care in the world exactly this time last year," he told a news outlet.

At the same time, he stated that held Kashmir had now become a driverless bus. “"It doesn’t have a driver. As much as the BJP or the central government might like to believe that Pakistan is singularly responsible for everything that is happening here, it isn’t. In this situation, even Pakistan, for a large part, is a passenger… the situation is not of their making. If it was, why is it that they have succeeded only now? Why didn’t they succeed all through the 2000’s and there onwards?"

As it is, the Indian Army does not have the capability to dominate the current situation in the valley. It does not have the capability of seizing, retaining and exploiting the initiative to gain and maintain the position of relative advantage. Nor the Modi Sarkar is willing to create conditions favourable to conflict termination.

More and more Indian analysts now admit that traditional politics in Kashmir has seen their demise and the wall of distrust between the Indian government and Kashmiris is rising every day. The fact remains that the Modi Sarkar doesn’t know the problem in Kashmir and it doesn’t even want to know what it is. Same is the case with the Indian Army chief who lives in a make-believe world that is far away from the harsh realities of the Valley.