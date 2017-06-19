Mon June 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

June 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan outplayed India in all departments, says Kohli

Pakistan outplayed India in all departments, says Kohli

LONDON: Indian captain Virat Kohli has congratulated Pakistan on their victory in the Champions Trophy final. 

In his comments after loss against arch rivals Pakistan in the final, the Indian captain said Pakistan had an amazing tournament. “The way they turned things around speak volumes for the talent they have. They proved it again, they can upset anyone on their day,” he said.

Kohli said the result was disappointing for India but he has a smile on his face because India played well to reach the final. “Credit to them (Pakistan) they outplayed us in all departments. This is what happens in sport,” he said.

“We can’t take anyone lightly but they were more intense and passionate on the day. With the ball we could have had a few more wicket-taking opportunities. We tried to do our best, but even with the ball, they were aggressive, we didn’t show any resistance apart from Hardik, whose knock was outstanding,” he said.

One Bumrah’s no-ball, Kohli said small margins can be massive but India have only lost a game of cricket. “We need to move forward and learn from our mistakes,” he siad.

The captain said the pitch was consistent throughout. “We backed our strengths but weren’t good enough," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement