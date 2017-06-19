Incredible win for Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: Displaying incredible performance at the world cricket stage, Pakistan lifted Champions Trophy for the first time by thrashing power-packed India at London’s Oval Sunday.

Pakistan’s victory and bagging Champions Trophy was so authoritative and comprehensive that it triggered electrifying jubilation all across Pakistan with everyone expressing his joy and happiness in his own style.

By winning CT17 Pakistan have not only become world cricket champion but they made history to land home on 22nd Ramazan, a repeat of World Cup win in 1992.

Pakistani lads played fantastic cricket and it was so magical that Indians succumbed to a 180-run defeat in a one-day game and that shows how our superior cricket talent in green shirts played in a big final.

“Pakistan Zindabad,” shouted slogans repeatedly and on the day it was nothing but “Pakistan Zindabad” with everyone showering praise on the talent and the ability of Pakistani cricketers shining on the world stage.

No international team have been visiting Pakistan since 2009 and Pakistan are forced to play their games abroad. Despite this odd situation with almost the entire Test playing nations continuously refusing to travel down to Pakistan for playing cricket, the performance reflected a brave face with combination of courage and boldness of Pakistani players. They have never given up and walked on the path to upset the big cricketing nations. They did it on Sunday at London’s Oval with a thumping thrashing of India.

There is no doubt that Pakistan have abundance of talent and if groomed properly they can keep Pakistan’s green flag fluttering on the top and bringing pride and honour for a nation fighting out militancy and terrorism.

Pakistan’s massive target of 338 in the final proved too good for the Indians, who went down 180 runs short and licked the dust. The victory imprint was so heavy that the Indians admitted that Pakistan, which lost comprehensively in the first game of CT against India, cannot be beaten on their day.

The Sarfraz Brigade tore apart the proud batting power house of the Indians, which was witnessed crumbling like a house of cards. There were chinks in the batting armour of the Indians all because of the pressure they failed to meet.

The way the Mardan lad Fakhar Zaman hit the ball for his one of the best century in the final, the way Azhar Ali organised his batting skill, the way young Babar Azam treated the Indian bowling attack, the way Mohammad Hafeez smashed and the way Imad Wasim played was nothing but gave new spirit in the hearts of each of us. They are heroes in real terms and deserved the nation’s patting on their back. Pakistan is proud of its heroes.

The product of domestic structure, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Junaid Khan gave decent burial to Indian top batting line up with Pandya resisting for some time but failing to pull his demoralised unit out of danger.

Credit goes to Pakistan Cricket Board, its leadership, team management, captain and all the players who took the challenge and made it possible for pride Pakistani nation.

Negativity aside, some voice of criticism died early on when Pakistan started their batting due to faulty judgment of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who put Pakistan to bat first. The rest was seen by around 2 billion people across the globe that Sarfraz Brigade in green shirts crafted a historic win against the blue shirts. They virtually crushed India in the cricketing field and Indians were so demoralised that their fans started leaving Oval after first 15 overs sent down to them. Sharma, Dhawan, Kohli, Dhoni and Yuvraj failed in the match against Pakistani tigers who sent them packing back to hut very early on. India have been refusing to play with Pakistan in bilateral series. But the ICC event brought them face-to-face and were Team Pakistan that made Indian life miserable. It was like sweet revenge with a thrilling performance by Pakistani young guns.

This combination of awesome victory against India with erudite captaincy, professional team management, excellent domestic products, highly able PCB leadership, merit-based selection and dedication of players with professional superiority produced and delivered the best Eid gift to the nation.