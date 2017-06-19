CSB starts considering 530 officers’ promotion

From Ashraf Malkham

ISLAMABAD: The powerful Central Selection Board (CSB), headed by Federal Public Service Commission chairman in five-day long meetings starting from Monday (today) will consider promotion cases of 530 officers from Grade 19 to 20 and 20 to 21, including the promotion cases of about 300 officers which were set aside by the Supreme Court. A break up of available seats showed that besides the promotions decided by the CSB in 2015, presently at least 223 seats are available in three service groups, like Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan and Secretariat Group. Vacancies in Foreign Service, FBR, Postal, Railways, Commerce and Accounts group are in addition to these seats. The Secretariat Group has eight seats, Police Service 32 seats and Pakistan Administrative Service is at top having 183 seats in grades 20 and 21 in addition to seats reconsidered which were filled in 2015. The Supreme Court on April 13 set aside the promotion cases of 300 plus bureaucrats cleared by the CSB. The court had directed the CSB to reconsider promotion of these officers in grade 20 and 21. According to SC judgement, the superseded officers, if promoted in upcoming CSB, may maintain their seniority and would be at top of the list of officers awaiting grade 22.

Dacoits kill youth on resistance

From Our Correspondent

PAKPATTAN: A youth was shot dead on resistance near Chak 155-EB on Sunday. Shahbaz was on his way when two dacoits intercepted him and looted valuables. They shot him dead on resistance. Later, residents of the areas staged a demonstration and blocked a road for four hours in protest. They have demanded immediate arrest of the killers. Police are investigating. MAN DIE IN ACCIDENT: A man died while another sustained injuries in an accident near Bridge Noorpur on Sunday. Shaukat Ali and Riaz Ahmad were on their way by a bike when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, both bikers sustained injuries.

Spurious beverages seized

From Our Correspondent

MANSEHRA: The police seized over 500 bottles of spurious beverages in Barkund area on Sunday.

Ex-PR SP who wants to appear

before JIT himself wanted by NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former SP of Pakistan Railways Inamur Rahman Sahree, who wished to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as a witness, has himself remained involved in corruption and wanted by NAB.He had also benefited from the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) agreed between former president Pervez Musharraf and PPP in 2002. He is out of county. The Interpol has also issued red warrants for his arrest. The NAB had contacted through Interpol for arrest of five accused, including Inamur Rahman Sahree in 2007. Inamur Rahman is so far underground abroad. The NAB, in Musharraf government in 2002, had filed a corruption reference against him in the Ehtesab Court describing his assets more than his sources of income. Allegations of fraud, embezzlement and harming to national exchequer were also leveled against him. However, Inamur Rahman went underground and ran abroad to avoid arrest. He was declared proclaimed offender by the Ehtesab Court. The other accused are Purchase committee member of OGDCL, Raheel Jalal Mola, Dr CM Anwar of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Assistant Director of PARC, Muzaffar Nishat and Assistant Technical Officer of PARC, Aslam Pervez Durrani.

Man shot dead by neighbour in Shadbagh

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbours in Shadbagh Sunday. The victim was identified as Nasir, a resident of Dhobi Ghat, Shadbagh. It was reported that the accused neighbours Awais, Bashir and Nazeer had exchanged hot words with Nasir over a minor issue and later shot and injured him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while police shifted the body to the morgue.