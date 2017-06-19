PM uses social media to felicitate cricket team 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and offer Salam-o-Drood at Roza-e-Rasul (Peace be upon Him) with his family on a private visit, in his maiden video message felicitated the cricket team on its splendid victory over India in the final of the Champion’s Trophy on Sunday evening.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Nawaz has used for the first time social media for airing his pleasure and gladness about the victory of the cricket team. The message of the prime minister turned viral on the social media immediate after it was issued. Later, in his formal message, the Prime Minister congratulated the nation on Pakistan's classic victory in the ICC Champions Trophy's Final match against India.

Prime Minister's message from The Holy Land, for Pakistan cricket team on the glorious victory. #PAKvIND #CT17Final pic.twitter.com/l9YXoQgpYr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 18, 2017

The PM has deeply appreciated the entire team for playing extraordinarily defeating the opponent team with a heavy margin. The players and management of the team deserve deep appreciation for their remarkable performance today, said the prime minister. He said that the cricket team has provided an excellent opportunity for the entire nation to rejoice in the holy month of Ramazan. Prime Minister Nawaz expressed the confidence that Pakistani cricket team will continue to put in their best in all formats of the game in the days ahead.

The prime minister also expressed that he looks forward to receive the winners soon in Pakistan. Meanwhile, sources told The News that PM Nawaz Sharif will host reception in the honour of the champion cricket team in the Prime Minister's House early next month. He has issued instructions to the officials concerned for finalisation of the arrangements of the reception. It is expected that distinguished former cricketers would also be invited on the occasion.

The government will also decorate the players who performed exceptionally well in the trophy contests, the sources added.