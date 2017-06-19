Sports has no boundaries

India vs Pakistan

LONDON: Amidst the heated exchanges on social media as Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy final, the picture of MS Dhoni holding Sarfraz Ahmed’s son brought fans from both sides together to enjoy the spirit of the game, reported The Hindustan Times.

The war of words had always been there, but the curses, trolls, and uncalled for verbal volleys on social media have made an India-Pakistan tie into a very ugly affair in the recent past and it isn’t much different in the build up to the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Not many treat an India vs Pakistan match as a game, it’s more like a war where you can’t lose. While 22 players battle it out on the pitch, there’s hardly anything that helps calm the fans; both raring to go at each other at every instant. However, when a picture surfaced of former India skipper MS Dhoni holding the baby of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in his arms, the moment was more than an adorable one and it took social media by storm.

It not only helped fanatics tone down their aggression but also ensured that a sport has no boundaries whatsoever.

Fans from both the nations took to social media to celebrate the moments with a user who goes by the handle @HumayounAK stating: “This picture captures the soul of Ind-Pak matches. Enemies on the field. BFFs off the field. Dhoni with Sarfaraz’s son, Abdullah.”