Twitter reaction to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph

LONDON: How Twitter reacted to Pakistan´s Champions Trophy triumph over rivals India on Sunday: "The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB´s heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan." -- Former Sri Lanka star

Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2.

"Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes." -- Former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum.

"Congratulations @TheRealPCB How good have they been to watch .. thoroughly Deserved it !! Saved the best for last too.. #CT17Well done !! -- Ex-Sri Lanka player Russel Arnold @RusselArnold69.

"I was hoping a team in green and gold would win. Seems there was a mix up in countries though Well

done Pakistan, congrats Mickey." -- South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62.

"Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17 Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!" -- Former Pakistan skipper Misbahul Haq @captainmisbahpk.

"Congratulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad." -- West Indies star Daren Sammy @darensammy88.

"Congrats Pakistan on winning #CT2017 you have to be happy for the people of Pakistan who never get to watch international games at home." -- England´s Ravi Bopara @ravibopara.

"Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today.

Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket." -- Former India opener Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag.

"Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green.

It feels like deja´vu after winning the 1992 WCup.

I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad" -- Pakistan´s highest one-day international wicket-taker Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive.

"What a story this is. Pakistan were utterly useless a fortnight ago against India. Now they´re irresistible. It´s so fantastically unlikely." -- Cricket writer Lawrence Booth @the_topspin.

"Inconsistent first class structure .. No home games for 10 yrs .. No expensive Academies .. Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan ... #CT17 -- Former England captain

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan.

"Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar´s raw talent in action." -- Pakistan´s 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI.