Twitter reaction to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: How Twitter reacted to Pakistan´s Champions Trophy triumph over rivals India on Sunday: "The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB´s heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan." -- Former Sri Lanka star
Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2.
"Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes." -- Former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum.
"Congratulations @TheRealPCB How good have they been to watch .. thoroughly Deserved it !! Saved the best for last too.. #CT17Well done !! -- Ex-Sri Lanka player Russel Arnold @RusselArnold69.
"I was hoping a team in green and gold would win. Seems there was a mix up in countries though Well
done Pakistan, congrats Mickey." -- South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62.
"Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17 Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!" -- Former Pakistan skipper Misbahul Haq @captainmisbahpk.
"Congratulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad." -- West Indies star Daren Sammy @darensammy88.
"Congrats Pakistan on winning #CT2017 you have to be happy for the people of Pakistan who never get to watch international games at home." -- England´s Ravi Bopara @ravibopara.
"Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today.
Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket." -- Former India opener Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag.
"Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green.
It feels like deja´vu after winning the 1992 WCup.
I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad" -- Pakistan´s highest one-day international wicket-taker Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive.
"What a story this is. Pakistan were utterly useless a fortnight ago against India. Now they´re irresistible. It´s so fantastically unlikely." -- Cricket writer Lawrence Booth @the_topspin.
"Inconsistent first class structure .. No home games for 10 yrs .. No expensive Academies .. Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan ... #CT17 -- Former England captain
Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan.
"Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar´s raw talent in action." -- Pakistan´s 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI.
Comments