Pakistan outplay India in all depts: Kohli

LONDON: Indian captain Virat Kohli has congratulated Pakistan on their victory in the Champions Trophy final.

In his comments after loss against arch rivals Pakistan in the final, the Indian captain said Pakistan had an amazing tournament.

“The way they turned things around speak volumes for the talent they have. They proved it again, they can upset anyone on their day,” he said.

Kohli said the result was disappointing for India but he has a smile on his face because India played well to reach the final. “Credit to game at Edgbaston. But they prevailed in four must-win games in a row to win the Champions Trophy. It is the first time that Pakistan have beaten India in the final of an ICC event.

Pakistan, who started the tournament as the eighth-ranked team, should thank the 27-year-old Fakhar for laying the platform for the memorable win. Amir’s contribution deserves praise in equal measure. He landed a series of fatal blows with the new ball, pinning big-scoring opener Rohit Sharma off what was just the third ball of the Indian innings. Azhar Ali spilled a regulation chance of Indian captain Virat Kohli in the slips but Amir scalped him off his very next delivery. With the master run-chaser gone, Pakistan sensed they were on verge of a big win. Amir dismissed Dhawan, the tournament’s leading scorer with Sarfraz taking a simple catch behind the stumps.

Veteran Yuvraj Sindh was deceived by young leggie Shadab Khan while former captain MS Dhoni fell to Hasan Ali. Pandya’s resistance was ended by a run-out and minutes later last-man Jasprit Bumrah was missed by Hasan, triggering celebrations all over the ground.

Earlier, India opted to bowl first on a wicket that seemed full of runs. Then Bumrah dismissed Fakhar off a no-ball on three and the opener made India pay for the reprieve with a 92-ball ton. He shared an opening stand of 128 with Azhar Ali, who was run-out after making 59 off 79 balls.

Mohammad Hafeez belted an unbeaten 57 from just 37 balls and Babar Azam made 46 from 52. Pakistan added 91 runs to their total in the last 10 overs to set India a target that had never been achieved in the final of an ICC tournament.