Russia firm finds first oilfield offshore eastern Arctic

MOSCOW: Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Sunday it had found its first oilfield in the Laptev Sea in the eastern Arctic, making a breakthrough in the search for hydrocarbons in the harsh and far-flung region despite Western sanctions. Rosneft and its partners plan to invest 480 billion roubles ($8.4 billion) in developing Russia’s offshore energy industry in the next five years, part of a drive to boost output from new areas. The company has sought tie-ups with several global oil players to develop Russia’s offshore regions. But a deal to work in the Kara Sea in the western Arctic with US company Exxon Mobil was suspended in 2014 after the imposition of Western sanctions against Moscow.

Tehran says Saudi coastguard

killed Iranian fisherman

TEHRAN: An Iranian fisherman was shot and killed Saturday by the Saudi coastguard which accused him of entering Saudi waters, Iran’s interior ministry said. “Two fishing boats were in the Persian Gulf and strayed due to high waves. The Saudi coastguard say the boats entered Saudi waters and killed one of the fishermen,” Majid Aghababaie, head of border affairs at the interior ministry, said in a statement published by Iranian media. He said it was not clear if the fishing boats had strayed into Saudi waters and that Iranian authorities were trying to determine the facts. “Even if the boats had entered Saudi waters, the coastguard were not authorised to open fire,” Aghababaie added. Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi issued a similar statement. Iran’s official IRNA news agency later quoted Aghababaie as saying one of the boats was missing.

Israel cabinet approves ban

on sale of binary options

TEL AVIV: Israel’s cabinet approved a new law banning the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel, a business that has drawn broad international criticism over allegations of illicit practices. The proposed amendment to the country’s securities law was drawn up by the Israel Securities Authority and other government offices and submitted to the cabinet by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. It now heads to parliament, where it is expected to be fast-tracked, giving it priority over other bills, an ISA spokeswoman said.

Kuwaiti court overturns death sentence in Iran spy cell case

DUBAI: Kuwait’s highest court on Sunday overturned the death sentence imposed by a lower tribunal against a man convicted of belonging to a group Kuwait said was trying to destabilise the Gulf Arab state on behalf of Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Iran has denied any links to the alleged cell. Some Kuwaiti officials and some other Gulf Arab countries, mostly ruled by Sunnis, accuse Tehran of seeking to weaken them by infiltrating local Shi’ite communities and stirring up local politics. The so-called “Abdali cell” was uncovered when security forces raided a farmhouse in Abdali outside Kuwait City in 2015 and found a cache of guns and explosives. In January, a court found 23 guilty of various crimes, including intent to carry out “hostile acts” against Kuwait and possessing weapons. On Sunday, the country’s Court of Cassation commuted the death sentence for one man to life in prison, a statement on state news agency KUNA said, without specifying defendants’ names.

Huge forest fires toll 62 in Portugal

PENELA, Portugal: Raging forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, the government said Sunday, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history. The fire broke out on Saturday in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts. On Sunday afternoon, nearly 900 firefighters and 300 vehicles were still battling the blaze as scenes of devastation could be seen around the town. “Unfortunately, this seems to be the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” said a visibly moved Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday.

Iran, China conduct naval drill

BEIRUT: Iran and China began a joint naval exercise in the Gulf, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. The military drill comes at a time of heightened tension between the Iranian and US military in the Gulf and is likely to be a cause of concern for Washington. In recent months, the US navy has accused the Iranian navy of sending fast-attack boats to harass warships as they pass through the Strait of Hormuz. An Iranian destroyer and two Chinese destroyers are among the vessels that will participate in the exercise, which will take place in the eastern portion of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, according to IRNA.

Vatican mulls excommunicating mobsters

ROME: Excommunication could be on the cards for mobsters and the corrupt following an international debate hosted by the Vatican, Italian media said Sunday. Some 50 dignitaries, including several ambassadors to the Holy See, magistrates and police representatives attended the “International Debate on Corruption” to address means of tackling the issue. The group agreed in a closing statement on the importance of deepening international cooperation to stem corruption.

Resort outside Mali’s capital under attack

DAKAR: A luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali’s capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday, a spokesman at the Security Ministry said. He had no further details of the attack on Le Campement resort in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, but said it was still going on.