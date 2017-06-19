Romania leftists ask parliament to oust PM

Graft in spotlight

BUCHAREST: Romania’s ruling leftists filed a no-confidence motion in parliament on Sunday against their prime minister, Sorin Grindeanu, escalating a conflict which government critics say reflects internal rifts over anti-corruption policy. The Social Democrat Party (PSD) and its coalition allies withdrew their support for Grindeanu, 43, last Wednesday, saying he has failed to implement the PSD’s broad governing agenda since it won a parliamentary election last December. Grindeanu refused to resign and was expelled from the party. Independent observers said the PSD is likely unhappy with Grindeanu’s failure to relax Romania’s anti-corruption rules earlier this year and wanted to oust him to ensure a different premier does more to protect party seniors facing graft charges. Romania is seen as one of the European Union’s most corrupt states and Brussels has kept its justice system under special monitoring since its 2007 entry.