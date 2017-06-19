Mon June 19, 2017
World

June 19, 2017

‘Sombre’ Britain prepares for historic Brexit talks

LONDON: Britain begins historic talks Monday on leaving the European Union while still mourning the victims of a devastating fire and reeling from an election that has badly weakened the government. Brexit minister David Davis will travel to Brussels to meet Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, to kick off hugely complex withdrawal negotiations that are expected to conclude within two years. Worried by immigration and loss of sovereignty, Britain last year voted to end its decades-old membership of the 28-country bloc — the first state ever to do so — in a shock referendum result. The government has developed a strategy of so-called “hard Brexit”: leaving the European single market and the customs union in order to control immigration from the EU.

 

