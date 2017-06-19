Pakistan crush Indian team, lift Champions Trophy

Pakistanis erupt in joy as they celebrate country’s most famous 50-over win in 25 years

LONDON: The stars aligned for Pakistan on a bright Sunday in South London when they cut old rivals India down to size to win their maiden Champions Trophy crown.

Pakistan sizzled at the sun-baked Oval on their way to their greatest 50-over triumph since the 1992 World Cup as they thrashed much-fancied India, the defending champions, by a whopping 180 runs. It seemed that Pakistan, who were outclassed by India in a 124-run win in an earlier game of the tournament, were saving their best for the last.

With hundreds of millions of fans glued to their TV sets all over the world, Pakistan came out with a clinical show with both the bat and ball to finally end their Indian jinx in ICC tournaments.

The biggest heroes for Pakistan were rookie opener Fakhar Zaman and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. Fakhar, playing in just his fourth ODI, delivered the first blow when he capitalised on a let-off to hit a barnstorming 114 off 106 balls that propelled Pakistan to 338-4. No team have ever chased that much in an ICC event’s final. But many thought that India’s vaunted batting line-up was up to the task.

Mohammad Amir squashed all such hopes with a fiery opening spell that saw him scalping India’s prolific top-three -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan -- in quick succession. Having lost the three cheaply, the Indians quickly slipped to 54-5 and even though the big-hitting Hardik Pandya tried to lift them with a 43-ball 76, it was only a matter of time before the innings caved in.

With Hasan Ali, the tournament’s top wicket-taker, Junaid Khan and Shadab Khan going for the kill, the Indians were finally bowled out for just 158 in 30.3 overs.

The Pakistanis erupted with joy as they celebrated the country’s most famous 50-over win in 25 years. The victory refreshed memories of the historic 1992 World Cup triumph when Pakistan came back from the verge of elimination to win the coveted crown. Pakistan were faced with a similar situation in the Champions Trophy after they fell against India in their opening them (Pakistan) they outplayed us in all departments. This is what happens in sport,” he said.

“We can’t take anyone lightly but they were more intense and passionate on the day. With the ball we could have had a few more wicket-taking opportunities. We tried to do our best, but even with the ball, they were aggressive, we didn’t show any resistance apart from Hardik, whose knock was outstanding,” he said. One Bumrah’s no-ball, Kohli said small margins can be massive but India have only lost a game of cricket. “We need to move forward and learn from our mistakes,” he siad. The captain said the pitch was consistent throughout. “We backed our strengths but weren’t good enough,” he added.