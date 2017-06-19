Mon June 19, 2017
World

June 19, 2017

French voters stay away in parliament vote

French voters stay away in parliament vote

PARIS: Turnout in the second round of parliamentary elections in France on Sunday was sharply down on the figure in 2012 with three hours left to vote, the interior ministry said.

By 5:00 pm (1500 GMT), official statistics showed turnout was 35.3 percent, compared with 46.4 percent at the same time in the last election five years ago. Turnout is on track to be just 42 percent, even lower than the 48.7 percent in the first round last week, a disappointing figure for new President Emmanuel Macron.

Although Macron´s Republic on the Move (REM) party is tipped to win a landslide in parliament, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had urged voters to come out to vote in the second round to give the new centrist government legitimacy.

Experts have blamed a number of factors for the high abstention rate, including election fatigue after four rounds of voting in the space of two months to elect a president and a parliament.

