Bits and Pieces

Srikanth, Sato win Indonesia Open

JAKARTA: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday claimed his first ever Indonesia Open Superseries title after defeating Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai in an impressive win.

World No 22 Srikanth who clinched a spot in the final after scoring a victory against World No 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea a day earlier only needed 37 minutes to overpower Sakai in two straight sets with 21-11, 21-19.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve won a super series as I was actually injured after the Olympics,” Srikanth told journalists after the game.

SakaI, ranked 47th, managed to take back control at the beginning of the second game and was leading by 11-6 but Srikanth quickly caught up and ended his tournament in victory.

“It’s definitely much needed for me after losing the final in the Singapore Open,” Srikanth said.

The 24-year-old athlete managed to reach the final in the Singapore Open in April but had to admit defeat against fellow Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth.

In the women’s single, Sakai’s compatriot Sayaka Sato won her first ever singles title in a Badminton World Federation Super Series event after defeating World’s No 5, Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea by 21-13, 17-21, 21-19.

“After the second game, I saw my opponent’s face was quite tense... that’s when I started to earn point by point,” Sato told journalists.

Meanwhile in the mixed double, Olympic champion Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia won the only title for the country in the tournament after defeating China’s Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen in two straight set by 22-20, 21-15.

In women’s doubles, Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China beat Chang Ye Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea by 21-19, 15-21, 21-10. Their men’s doubles compatriots, Li Junhui and Liu Yuche also won the final against Mathias Boe and Carsten Morgensen by 21-13, 17-21, 21-14.

Ward stuns Kovalev in rematch to retain three titles

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: American champion boxer Andre Ward kept his IBF, WBA and WBO titles by stopping Russian brawler Sergey Kovalev in the eighth round of their light heavyweight rematch on Saturday.

The unbeaten Ward hurt Kovalev with a right hand that buckled his knees and then finished him off on the ropes 30 seconds later with a series of body shots around the mid-section at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

“He’s a great fighter, not a lot of people are going to beat him,” Ward said. “But when you are facing a great fighter you have to raise your game to the next level.

“I hurt him with a head shot and I just had to get the right shot in to finish him.”

Referee Tony Weeks stopped the fight with 31 seconds left in the eighth with Kovalev kneeling down from what he said was a low blow.

Ward improved to 32-0 with 16 knockouts as he held onto three of the four major boxing belts that he snatched from Kovalev by winning the first fight in November by a slim unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old Ward needed this victory to validate his first win as many felt the Russian won that fight and that Ward had been given a gift decision by the three judges.

“I have never been the most talented, I have never been the biggest, I just keep knocking down giants one by one,” said Ward.

Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 knockouts) sent Ward to the canvas in the first fight, and while he landed several big shots in the rematch, once again he failed to close the deal and appeared to tire after the sixth round.

“I cannot explain,” Kovalev said. Kovalev added he wants an “immediate” rematch because he felt he got hit with a series of low blows in the eighth.

Advance Telecom outsmart Eaton to reach semis

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Samiullah powered Advance Telecom into the semi-finals of the Omar Associates Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Twenty20 as they outsmarted Eaton Cricket Club by 26 runs in the first quarter-final here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday.

Put into bat, Advance Telecom managed only 149 for five in the allotted 20 overs but they defended this modest total by bowling out their opponents for 123 in 18.1 overs.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan (37 off 34 balls) laid a solid foundation but Advance Telecom struggled in the middle overs and were able to reach 149 through the late onslaught from Mohammad Irfan, who made unbeaten 25 off 12 balls.

Eaton CC remained in the hunt until the halfway stage of their innings. They were undone by left-arm spinner Samiullah (5-21), who was adjudged Man of the Match, and medium-pacer Ali Shafiq (3-25), losing their last eight wickets for only 42 runs.

In the second quarter-final, Omar Cricket Club will be pitted against New Al Habib on Monday (today).

Dollar East will combat Friends Cricket Club on Tuesday (tomorrow) and Tapal Cricket Club will lock horns with Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday.

German Kurz appointed new Adelaide coach

ADELAIDE: German Marco Kurz has been appointed the new head coach of Adelaide United for the next two Australian A-League seasons, the club said on Sunday.

Kurz, 48, replaces championship-winning Spanish coach Guillermo Amor at the Reds.

Kurz made 299 Bundesliga appearances as a player with VfB Stuttgart, FC Nurnberg, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and 1860 Munich.

His most successful coaching spell came in charge of FC Kaiserslautern, first guiding them to promotion to the Bundesliga and then finishing seventh in the 2010/11 Bundesliga season.

“We’re delighted, he’s the man we have been pursuing relentlessly,” Reds chairman Greg Griffin said.

“For the last month we have left no stone unturned to convince him that Adelaide is a genuine football community.

“He will be given the budget to spend on potential new players including three imports.”

Kurz said he was impressed by the club set-up.

“I was impressed by their effort to convince me,” Kurz said in a statement.

“I’ve done a lot of research already about the A- League and I’m very proud to become a part of it.” Kurz will arrive here ahead of the club’s first training session on June 28.