How They Saw It

Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI:
“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar’s raw talent in action.”
Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive:
“Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja’vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad”
Misbah ul Haq @captainmisbahpk:
“Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17 Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!”
Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum:
“Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes.”
Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag:
“Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket.”
Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2:
“The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB’s heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan.”
Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan:
“Inconsistent first class structure... No home games for 10 yrs... No expensive Academies... Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan ... #CT17
Daren Sammy @darensammy88:
“Congratulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad.”
