How They Saw It

Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI:

“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar’s raw talent in action.”

Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive:

“Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja’vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad”

Misbah ul Haq @captainmisbahpk:

“Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17 Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!”

Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum:

“Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes.”

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag:

“Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket.”

Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2:

“The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB’s heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan.”

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan:

“Inconsistent first class structure... No home games for 10 yrs... No expensive Academies... Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan ... #CT17

Daren Sammy @darensammy88:

“Congratulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad.”