Pouille wins Stuttgart title

STUTTGART: Fren-chman Lucas Pouille came from a set down and needed a second set tie-break to beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, to claim the grass-court title at Stuttgart Sunday.
“That’s my first title on grass,” said the 23-year-old, who has now won three ATP Tour titles and sits 16th in the world rankings.“I had a tight match in the first round and from there I took it one match at a time,” he added, looking back to his win over Jan-Lennard Struff in which he saved a match point.
Pouille suffered from the power of Lopez’s serve early on but gradually got the measure of the 35-year-old, who faded towards the end of the third set.It was his third final of the season after a defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Marseille and a victory over Aljaz Bedene in Budapest.
