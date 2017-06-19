Advance Teleom enter Ramazan Cricket semis

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Samiullah, with a five-wicket haul, powered Advance Telecom into the semifinals of the 32nd edition of the Omar Associates Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2017 as they outsmarted Eaton Cricket Club by 26 runs in the first quarter-final here at the Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Put into bat, Advance Telecom managed to score only 149 for five in the allotted 20 overs but they successfully defended what looked like a modest total by bowling out their opponents for 123 in 18.1 overs.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan (37 off 34 balls) laid a solid foundation but Advance Telecom struggled in the middle overs and they were able to reach the total of 149 through the late onslaught from Mohammad Irfan who made unbeaten 25 off 12 balls.

Eaton CC remained in the hunt until the halfway stage of their innings while chasing the target of 150. They were undone by left-arm spinner Samiullah (5-21), who was adjudged Man of the Match, and medium-pacer Ali Shafiq (3-25), losing their last eight wickets for only 42 runs.

In the second quarter-final, Omar Cricket Club will be pitted against New Al Habib on Monday (today), while Dollar East will combat Friends Cricket Club on Tuesday (tomorrow) and Tapal Cricket Club will lock horns with Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday.