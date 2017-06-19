Mon June 19, 2017
Sports

June 19, 2017

Ronaldo’s Real rage genuine or a cunning ploy?

MADRID: Enraged by Spanish tax authorities and a perceived lack of support from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to leave the European champions, but is it genuine or part of a greater ploy?

Ronaldo´s departure from Real, reportedly a given according to a Portuguese newspaper, triggered an avalanche of speculation over the potential destination of the world´s highest-paid athlete.

Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport on Sunday threw Bayern Munich into the mix, while British tabloids proposed Chelsea as a shock landing spot, adding to former club Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, with their financial clout, as likely suitors. 

But neither the Real star, on international duty with Portugal at the Confederations Cup in Russia, nor the club itself have confirmed reports that he is heading for the exit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to A Bola, the four-time Ballon d´Or winner will quit Spain in outrage at the country´s tax authorities and dismayed by Real´s subsequent response.

Spanish prosecutors on Tuesday accused Ronaldo of evading 14.7 million euros ($16.5m) in tax related to image rights through offshore companies between 2011 and 2014.

