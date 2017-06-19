Mon June 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

June 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Too much exercise not good

Too much exercise not good

With all of the warnings that insufficient exercise can be deadly, more must be better, correct? Not necessarily, warns the American Council on Exercise. The organisation mentions these emotional warning signs that you may be getting too much of a good thing:

 

HEALTH TIP

* Irritability.

* Depression.

* Apathy.

* Difficulty concentrating.

* Loss of self-esteem.

— HealthDay News

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement