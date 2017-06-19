CDA conducts operation against illegal housing scheme near Margallah Town

Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday carried out an operation, which was kept secret from the enforcement of the authority near Maralla Town against an illegal housing society.

The CDA sources said the operation which was supervised by CDA Member Planning and Engineering Asad Mehboob Kiani and led by Deputy Director Rana Tahir was conducted to stop entry point from the illegal housing scheme towards Margalla Town Phase-II.

The CDA sources, the authority through Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (CAD) would also write a letter to the Ministry of Interior for action against a retired Inspector General of Police Islamabad who reached the site and tried to create hurdles in the operation.

The retired police official claimed that the land where the housing society was being developed was owned by him. He also showed a stay order to CDA team regarding a road linking the housing scheme and Margalla Town Phase-II. “We did not touch the link road but created big ditches of over 10 feet depth to block the road,” an official accompanying the team said.

The police official along with other people arrived at the scene and stood in front of the excavator to stop the operation and also exchanged harsh words with the team officials.

The sources said operation was conducted with cooperation of the Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO) directorate of the CDA and it was kept secret from the enforcement wing. “The road was constructed by the housing scheme which has no NoC from the CDA with connivance of the enforcement directorate and therefore, it was kept secret from them,” the sources said.

The MPO made available excavator and other heavy machinery for the operation. The environment wing also did not cooperate for the operation despite receiving request.

The housing scheme was being developed for the last few years on the land which falls in National Park area where the no such activity is allowed.