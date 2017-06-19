Mon June 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

June 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Security upgraded at LGH

Security upgraded at LGH

Lahore

Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab has said that fool- proof security arrangements have been ensured by upgrading the security system at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the principal, while presiding over a meeting held to review the hospital security, said that 175 security guards comprising employees of hospital and private security company were performing their duties in three shifts.

As many as 82 CCTV cameras have been installed at important places of the hospital to watch the security situation all the time while an ex -colonel has been appointed as the security in charge.

Prof Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab said that a control room had been established to monitor the security affairs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement