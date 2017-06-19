Islamabad

Proactive citizenry will lead us to a more refined and humane society and humanity is more precious than any faith we have. Dynamic and well-aware youth would serve as the backbone of our progressive and humanely sensitized nation. Lions across the world are busy in creating awareness about the responsibilities of the well-off towards the poor, and serving the marginalised communities from their own earnings.

Munir Ahmed, Director Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), made these remarks as guest speaker while speaking at the training session coupled with the monthly meeting of Islamabad Crescent Lions Club (ICLC) here on Sunday. The lions club also distributed awards among those who had significant contribution to community services in the lion year 2016-17. The special guests included Dr Murtaza Mughal, Brig Aslam Khan, Jamil Asghar Bhatti and Sibtain Raza. Zafar Iqbal Ranjha was the event chairperson while president ICLC Huhammad Hussain Turi presided over. Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed was also conferred upon the award for his community services and thematic advocacy and outreach in mainstreaming the climate science and challenges. Speaking on the occasion, Munir said the holy month of Ramazan is best month of training to prepare ourselves for the community services.