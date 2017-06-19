Common man’s first choice is unity

Islamabad

The common man has long been struggling for social, economic and political survival with honour and dignity: the fact is undeniable. He claims he is more loyal to motherland than those leaders who plan to attain power either in their individual or family interest.

“I want affordable unadulterated food, clean drinking water and regular hydropower supply, education and healthcare, that’s my right,” he says loudly.

As a matter of fact, ordinary citizens want self-proclaimed leaders to establish honesty and selflessness by following the example of the founder of Pakistan. “Political disputes should be settled impartially and faithfully in the nation’s interest.”

One can say on the basis of interaction that the common man’s first choice is perfect unity in the wake of internal and external challenges and threatening posture of a neighbouring country. He has learnt how to co-operate with and fight alongside the armed forces to put an end to terrorism.

The common man says “total unity” is all the more necessary to make the country strong economically as well as defence-wise “even if we have to put off business-like politics to make Pakistan a welfare state as was the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”

One of the prerequisites to discuss and appreciate critically the role of the armed forces, especially the army, is to look into the reason for achieving Pakistan at a high price.

The proven fact is that Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and his comrades, fought for the existence of Muslims in the region with dignity and honour. So, they struggled for homeland in which there would be no injustice and exploitation, no covetousness and fear of any power and poverty, where there would be no distinction between Muslims and non-Muslims, where there would be no segregation between high and low, and between feudal lord and peasant.

So, the demand for Pakistan, as explained by him, was based on this political philosophy, and that is the true spirit of Islam, which had inspired other nation-builders like China’s Mao Tse Tung and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Kim Il Sung.

Every Pakistani, whether a military man or a civilian, has in mind that Islam is the most progressive religion which stands for peace and progress of mankind and teaches that human welfare is the foundation-stone of the state. Leaders may not realise but the common man does that united we stand but divided we fall. Hence, the unity between the army and the common people has been very well established.

zasarwar@ hotmail.com