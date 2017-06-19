Man killed in accident

LAHORE

A 70-year-old man lost his life in a road accident here on Sunday.

Victim Sharafat Ali of Kot Khawaja Saeed was passing through Akbari Gate when a donkey-cart loaded with iron bars hit him. As a result, he suffered injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. Police have arrested the driver of the donkey-cart.

59 arrested: Police registered 30 cases and arrested 59 persons on charges of wheelie and firing in the are here on Sunday. All the divisional SPs were directed to take strict action against wheelie and firing in the air. Among the arrested persons are Farhan, Faisal, Usman, Arsalan, Irfan, Noman, Azeem, Shehzor, Waseem, Zahoor and Adeel.

Wheelie : Police failed to check wheelie in the provincial metropolis as a group of stunt-driving bikers ran rampant on the city’s roads on Sunday. The motorcyclists not only put their own lives at risk by doing wheelie on various roads of the city but also endangered the lives of other road users. Surprisingly, Anti- wheelie Squad was not present there to rein in the thrill-seeking teenagers. “ Road users were of the view that wheelie-doing youngsters moved freely despite the claims by the police to have taken steps to enforce the ban on wheelie.

house fire: Household items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house at Imamia Colony, Shahdara, on Sunday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short-circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.