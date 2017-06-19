Prices of most vegetables increase

LAHORE

The Punjab government will continue operation against the price violators after Ramazan while public should support it by pointing out such people who are causing artificial price-hike by overcharging.

Price Control Committee Chairman Mian Usman stated this during his visit to different makeshift bazaars of the city and appreciated the public interest in controlling overcharging. He pledged to continue this exercise even after Ramazan in the open market. He said imposition of fine on big hyper and supper markets of the city is glimpse of the government commitment to end overcharging and artificial price-hike of the perishable.

He said the plan has already been chalked out to continue checking the price-hike and overcharging. This practice will also be carried out during the Eid holidays during which vendors charge 200 to 300 percent more than the price list in the absence of the authorities.

Mainly increasing trend was observed in the prices of majority of vegetables and stability at higher side in the rate of fruits in the official price list but largely not observed by the shopkeepers in open market. Marginalised overcharging was also observed in the special Ramazan and weekly makeshift markets as the all staff focused on cosmetic arrangements.

This was likely the last Sunday bazaar of Ramazan as no makeshift market will be established next Sunday due to Eid holidays. However, the market committee officials said that no instructions were conveyed to them on this account.

This week again banana was not available in these special makeshift markets while in open markets sold at Rs150 per dozen.

In special Ramazan bazaars at agriculture market committee stall, it was available at Rs90 per dozen. Similarly, cucumber, spinach, phalsa, lokat, peer China and papaya were not sold in these makeshift markets.

The rate of potato soft skin was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, potato sugar-free Rs28 to 30 per kg, and potato stored at Rs21 to 23 per kg, while stored variety was sold at Rs30 per kg. Onion price was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg. The price of tomato was gained by Rs14 per kg fixed at Rs25 to 37 per kg, while market committee issued Rs40 per kg price cards in the makeshift markets itself violated the price list.

Garlic harnai was stable at Rs126 to 130 per kg with, garlic local at Rs111 to 114 per kg while sold at Rs130 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs124 to 128 per kg, and Thai was fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs130 per kg.

The price of brinjal was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg. Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, and cucumber local at Rs24 to 26 per kg, but not sold there. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs18 to 19 per kg. Spinach was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg, not sold there while outside rotten was sold at Rs50 per kg. Lemon local was reduced by Rs41 per kg, fixed at Rs109 to 112 per kg sold at Rs120 per kg.

Zucchini farm was fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg, Zucchini local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 50 per kg. Ladyfinger price was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, Pumpkin long sold at Rs50 per kg. Luffa was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 18 per kg. Arum was stable at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Green chilli was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Capsicum was stable at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pea price was fixed at Rs102 to 110 per kg. Coriander was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs40 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs88 to 270 per kg, only imported from China and New Zealand was sold in makeshift markets at Rs240 to 270 per kg. The price of banana was further gained by Rs2 per dozen fixed at Rs105 to 108 per dozen for A-category and Rs63 to 65 for B-category per dozen, but not available in makeshift markets, while open market sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen. Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs130 per kg, not sold there.

Dates price was fixed at Rs120 to 144 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 600 per kg. Melon local was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 47 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs20 per kg. Peach A-grade was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, and B-grade at Rs88 to 90 per kg, while mixed was sold at Rs140 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs97 to 146 per kg, while mixed quality was sold at Rs150 per kg. Phalsa was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg not sold there.

Different varieties of mangoes were fixed at Rs78 to 130 per kg while mixed quality was sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Plump price was Rs97 to 160 per kg, while mix was sold at Rs160 per kg and B-grade at Rs140 per kg.