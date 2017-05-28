Six LHC judges take oath

LAHORE: Newly-confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday took oath of their offfice. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah administered oath to the judges in a simple but impressive ceremony held at LHC judge's lounge. The judges who took oath include Justice Shahid Mubeen, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch, Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar. Registrar (LHC) Syed Khurshid Rizvi conducted the ceremony.

Siraj condemns martyrdom of 11 Kashmiri youth

LAHORE: JI chief Sirajul Haq has strongly condemned the martyrdom of 11 Kashmiri youth, including their commander at the hands of occupation forces in Indian held Kashmir, and deplored the criminal silence of Pakistani rulers on this issue. He said the brutalities of the Indian troops were increasing with every passing day and they were targeting unarmed Kashmiris, while the rulers in Islamabad were unmoved on this. The JI chief said that India had approached the International Court of Justice to save its spy Kulbhushan, whereas, the Pakistan government had abandoned the Kashmiris. The United Nations was also a silent spectator, he added. He said that India wanted to crush the Kashmiris’ movement by force but the Kashmiris were not ready to withdraw from their demand.

NBF publishes Uxi Mufti’s book ‘Cultural Horizons Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: National Book Foundation has published Uxi Mufti’s book ‘Cultural Horizons Pakistan,’ in English, says a press release. Uxi Mufti is one of Pakistan foremost cultural experts and social scientists of repute, founder of Lok Virsa and National Heritage Museum here. His vision and work have been recognised internationally though many awards including the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ and the coveted ‘Asia Prize for Culture, Japan.’ The author is a well-known folklorist and scholar of cultural history. He is presenting this book for studying cultural history in all aspects. He has also expressed core issues of our cultural horizons beautifully in all diversity.

RAWALPINDI

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal land use and sealed three properties on Saidpur Road. RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city. The owners constructed illegal properties in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976.

page 5

Industrialist acquitted of power theft case

By our correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia Judicial Magistrate Abid Islam on Saturday acquitted a Kamalia industrialist against whom a power theft case was registered. According to the Sadar police, Muhammad Sarwar stole electricity through a direct connection from an 11KV main transmission line four years ago. The police also accused him of providing the stolen electricity to a mini grid station. Sarwar told the court that he was an overseas Pakistani and was running his business honestly but Fesco officials implicated him in the case when he refused to give them bribe.

Mega painting show held at Coopera Art Gallery

By our correspondent

LAHORE: An interesting group show of paintings of over five dozen vibrant artistes was displayed the Coopera Art Gallery on Friday. The show was organised by six internees, Adeela Khan, Mahnoor Khalid, Maham Qamar, Sara Javed, Warda Aziz and Zil-e-Huma, of Fine Art Department, Lahore College for Women University, Lahore, sent for training at Coopera Art Gallery. It was aimed at celebrating art activities and to provide an opportunity to art lovers and students to see a variety of artworks under one umbrella. The paintings having different styles and school of thoughts were showcased representing social and cultural life.