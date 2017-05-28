Reception hosted to mark 207th anniversary of Argentina

ISLAMABAD: To commemorate the 207th anniversary of the first Independent Government on May 25th 1810, the Ambassador of the Argentina Republic, Ivan Ivanissevich and Mrs Ana Ivanissevich hosted a reception at their residence.

The event was attended by Federal Minister of Ports and Shipping Mir Hazil Khan Bizenjo; Federal Minister of Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi and Air Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan; ambassadors, other diplomats and Pakistanis from different walks of life, says a press release.

After welcoming his guests, the host said since his arrival he has been focusing on the potential for cooperation in the field of agriculture and he had been travelling and discussing it in Pakistan, as well as putting forward possible options back in Argentina.

“One area where we have been able to make concrete progress is on Antarctic cooperation between the Argentine and the Pakistan Air Forces,” he said. “The Embassy has also been very active in the cultural area. It seems to me that the promotion of our cultures serves not only the arts but also a better political understanding between Argentina and Pakistan.”

Adding that quite recently, during a meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Argentine President Macri which took place on the occasion of the OBOR meeting in Beijing, both leaders expressed their wish to strengthen ties and cooperation between the two countries. “We will do our best to translate this into concrete actions,” he said.

Pointing out changes in the residence and its gardens, he said it was the work of his wife Ana. “They are the expression of her taste and her love for light and colour. So, let us thank her for that,” he said. “Ana has also been instrumental in ensuring that we celebrate our National Day as we would do back home. This means, barbeque, empanadas (a homage to Spain and Arab cuisine); pizzas - there will always be something Italian in all Argentines - so, a big applause for Ana and her assistant, Mr. Abdul! Thank you very much for being here tonight.”

There was a tango performance by Walter and Ayelén. Being excellent tango teachers, they will also be giving lessons and those who are interested should contact the embassy. The Islamabad Milongueros (tango dancers) also showed their progress in the art together with leader and coach, Zulfikar Alí.

The relationship between Argentina and Pakistan goes back to the very origins of Pakistan, and it is like a tree, which people in Pakistan and Argentina cherish, one that they would like to grow even further. Our Governments have the obligation to nurture it for the benefit of future generations.

Argentina was one of the sponsors of Pakistan, at the time of the consideration of Pakistan membership of the UN. Both Argentina and Pakistan have held common positions in the UN, most notably in areas related to development and the Reform of the Security Council.