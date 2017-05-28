Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q.No.1: I have done BSc in Electrical Engineering and want to do master's in the same field. I wanted to ask if doing Master's in Electrical Engineering would be more suitable or a Master's in Control Engineering? Please guide me and help me chose a field in which there is a future scope? Summaya (Layyah)

Ans: Having done your 4 years engineering degree in Electrical I would not suggest you repeat another year or two doing a MS in Electrical Engineering. It is time for you to look at a different but connected specialism that has more growth and demand as a future career prospect. I would suggest you to Google or search the following areas for your postgraduate or research studies. These include system and control engineering, embedded systems and design, drone engineering or combined engineering. However, control engineering and, perhaps, advance control systems could also be an area that you can look at. I wish you all the best.

Q.No.2: What is the difference between ACCA and CA? Does one of them have more value than the other? Is this a degree or just a certification? Why is a pre-qualification to get enrolled in these courses like Matric or FA not required? Is an ACCA holder or CA holder equal to Bachelors or Masters? Asif Rajpoot

Ans: Both ACCA and CA are professional qualifications and are awarded by a professional body through its membership. This is not a degree but professional qualification and certification that allow you to practice as a professional accountant. However, both degrees have been equated to be of Master's levels or 16 years of qualifications. There is a minimum entry qualification for both professional courses and also involved articleship with a recognized and qualified chartered accountant during the study process. I hope I have answered all your queries.

Q.No.3: I want your guidance for my future as I have done Bachelors in IT and applied in different software houses but failed to get a job. I was interviewed and also tested to demonstrate my ability but to no avail. I was asked to wait and I am still waiting. Please guide me what to do next? I will be very thankful to you for it. Muhammad Abbas

Ans: Have you done 4 years bachelors in IT? If so, was it a software degree and which university? If you are not finding a job, have you tried to explore an internship possibility? I will advise you to offer your services to a good IT house free of cost and let them find out your potential, competency and IQ to decide whether you are of any good to them for a permanent job. It is important for you to get hands-on experience and an understanding of a working environment before you can search for an appropriate job.

Q.No.4: Sir, my name is Mohammad Abdullah and I am a student of 2nd year. My 1st year marks are 80.19 percent. I want to ask if I should choose Electrical (power), Software or Electrical (telecommunication) Engineering. Which one is the best and has more scope to get a job in the future?

Ans: Dear Abdullah, if you finish your FSC pre-engineering with good percentage and you are looking for engineering then the most growing and emerging subject areas could be telecommunication and mobile engineering, software engineering and electronics engineering to build a good base. After this you will require to do a relevant specialization that will add value to your undergraduate degree with a slightly more focused specialization and I will advise further at that point. The Engineering and Technology domain is consistently changing due to digitalization and the curriculum and title of degrees may change in the coming years and I shall be in a better position to advise you at that point.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).