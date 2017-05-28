Sun May 28, 2017
National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
May 28, 2017

ICST believes budget lacks relief for small traders

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) said the budget lacks any relief for small traders as it has ignored masses and preferred voters over investors.

Masses will find it difficult to get cheap food items as the budget of Utility Stores Corporation has been slashed from Rs7 billion to Rs4 billion, it said.

As usual parliament and masses have been kept out of the budget making process while bureaucrats have finalised it secretly, said ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that expenditures have been increased by two percent which would be later revised while developmental budget has been hiked by 25 per cent, which is difficult to finance as 45 percent of the revenue goes to debt servicing.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that taxes worth billions of rupees have been slapped, while the target of FBR has been increased by 14 per cent to 4.33 trillion.

