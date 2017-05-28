PIA’s proposed shutdown rejected

PESHAWAR: People’s Unity Union President Hidayatullah Khan on Friday criticised Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Mahtab Ahmad Khan for his presentation to the Senate’s Standing Committee to shut down the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Through a statement, he said the government was responsible for the losses suffered by the airline. He added the PIA had hired the so-called experts who were drawing heavy salaries and enjoying other perks and privileges.

Hidayatullah Khan said such pseudo experts of the top management were being paid in US dollars and the payment was mostly made in Dubai to avoid taxes.

“It would have been better had the advisor to the prime minister told facts to the standing committee that caused loss to the airline. This is just an excuse to shut down the airline to pave the way for its privatisation, which we will never ever allow,” he vowed.

He said the government would receive stiff resistance if any bid was made to shut down the PIA or take retaliatory action against its employees.

Hidayatullah Khan expressed apprehension at the delay in the referendum for the new collective bargaining agent (CBA) despite verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since 2016.

He said delaying tactics were being used to delay the referendum and alleged that ‘Air League’ was the puppet of the ruling party. Hidayatullah claimed that ‘Air League’ held unlawful CBA status.