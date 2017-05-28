Cash-starved masses pin their hopes on budget to control price-hike

Rawalpindi

The people have hoped that the federal government would take measures in line with its commitments made in the annual budget to control increasing price-hike with an aim to provide relief to cash-starved masses.

"The government has stated that the burden of taxes will not affect the less privileged segments so we can hope that they will be provided with relief in the face of price-hike that has made their life miserable," said Nazia Tariq, a government employee.

She said a 10 per cent ad hoc relief given to the government employees in their pay and allowances is not enough to enable them to honourably face increasing prices of the food products.

It is pertinent to mention here that the real cause of disappointment is believed to be perpetuation of the oppressive tax system that according to the civil society organizations is anti-growth and anti-people.

Ejaz Ahmad, a member of a civil society organisation, said the brunt of indirect taxes, even under the garb of direct taxes, would retard economic growth besides inflicting more miseries on salaried persons and the middle classes.

Raheela Bangash, a housewife, said the finance minister assured the masses in his budget speech that the annual budget would bring prosperity for the people, adding "Now we will wait and see whether the government will translate its tall claims into reality."