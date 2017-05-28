Shah loses bronze medal fight in Asian Seniors Judo

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Olympian judoka Shah Hussain Shan had to content with fifth position when he lost his bronze medal fight against Bunddorj Janchivdorj of Mongolia in the Asian Seniors Judo Championship in Hong Kong on Saturday. After beating Zhang Jun of China and Saidov Saidzhalal of Tajikistan, Shah Hussain lost his -100kg semi-final to Kim Hyeoncheol of South Korea. And then he was given repechage for the third spot where he fell against the Mongolian. Meanwhile in the -81kg competitions, Pakistan’s emerging player Qaiser Khan Afridi went down to strong Fujiwa of Japan after a hard-fought battle that lasted for four minutes. In the -66kg, Babar Hussain also lost his first fight. Pakistan will feature in the team event on Sunday (today).

McIlroy to miss Memorial with lingering rib injury

LONDON: World number two Rory McIlroy will skip next week’s Memorial Tournament as he continues to recover from a niggling rib injury, his agent confirmed to Golf Digest on Friday.“All focus is on getting back to full health for the US Open,” the agent said in an email. The US Open, the year’s second major, starts at Erin Hills in Wisconsin on June 15.McIlroy, the 28-year-old four-times major champion, has not played since finishing tied for 35th at the Players Championship earlier this month.A day after the tournament at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy had an MRI that revealed he had suffered a “low-grade response” to the rib injury he sustained early in the year. During the Players, McIlroy was bothered by a recurrence of the problem, which has kept him out of this week’s BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the European Tour, and now means he will not play next week at Muirfield Village.